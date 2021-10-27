Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $88,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

