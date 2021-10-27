Putnam Investments LLC Has $106.17 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,940 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $106,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

NYSE LOW opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

