Putnam Investments LLC Has $55.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 320,657 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $55,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,790 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 118,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

