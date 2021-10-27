Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 2,261,665 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,010.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261,665 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $205,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

