Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Green Plains Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 48.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

