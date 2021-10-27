Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$6.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.66 million and a P/E ratio of 19.21. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$7.74.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

