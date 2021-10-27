Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

TSE:XBC opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$2.49 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

