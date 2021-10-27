Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $290,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $5,272,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

