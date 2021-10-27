Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter.

TKO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$806.19 million and a P/E ratio of 88.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.46. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

