Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $54.45 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $210,725,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in TC Energy by 577.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

