Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WKHS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

