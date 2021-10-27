Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Casper Sleep Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

