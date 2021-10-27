Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issued By Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Scotiabank lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YARIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.50.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

