Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.