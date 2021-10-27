Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

