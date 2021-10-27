Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.