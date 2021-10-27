Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $31.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.78.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $745.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average of $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $264.60 and a 52 week high of $759.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

