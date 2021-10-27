Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.91 on Monday. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

