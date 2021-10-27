Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. IMAX has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 102,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IMAX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,847,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 116,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.