QIAGEN (QGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

