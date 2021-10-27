Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches Market Cap of $23,553.29

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $23,553.29 and approximately $59.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00071885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00096609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,998.36 or 0.99649995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.38 or 0.06736499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

