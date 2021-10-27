Quantstamp Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $715,231.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and approximately $715,231.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00209939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00096977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

