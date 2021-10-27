Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 25,071 Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 156.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 1,048,238 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

