Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,257 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 30.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

