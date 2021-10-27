Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 171,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 623.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 168,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 613.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 110,749 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $484,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,401. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market cap of $899.70 million and a P/E ratio of -26.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

