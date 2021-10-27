Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $245,000 in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

