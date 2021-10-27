Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 332,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.