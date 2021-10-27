Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10,431 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $72,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

