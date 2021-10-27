Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $273,000 Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:USM opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

