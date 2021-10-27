Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AAR by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

