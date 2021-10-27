Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

