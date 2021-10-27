Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.