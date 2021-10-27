Raymond James Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $112.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:HES opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

