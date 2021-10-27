Raymond James Raises Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.