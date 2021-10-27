Raymond James Raises Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.
ARCC stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.