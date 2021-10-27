Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $89.82. 79,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

