Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

RTX stock remained flat at $$89.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,273,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

