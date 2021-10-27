Realio Network (RIO) Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $485,084.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Realio Network has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

