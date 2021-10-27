Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

10/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $354.00 to $381.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $323.00 to $352.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/20/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $323.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $352.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past year. Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.”

10/5/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.50 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/1/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $366.67 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.”

ISRG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.31. 42,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,972. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $362.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.44.

Get Intuitive Surgical Inc alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,213 shares of company stock worth $22,953,228 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.