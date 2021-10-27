Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $726.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $597.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $690.00 to $590.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $650.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $815.00.
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $715.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/14/2021 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $780.00 to $715.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $750.00.
- 9/14/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $750.00.
- 9/10/2021 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $790.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $548.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.41.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
