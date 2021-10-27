Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $726.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $597.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $690.00 to $590.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $650.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $815.00.

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $715.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2021 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $780.00 to $715.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $750.00.

9/14/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $750.00.

9/10/2021 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $790.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $548.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.41.

Get Lam Research Co alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.