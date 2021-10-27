Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCHG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCHG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Recharge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

