Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

