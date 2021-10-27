Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,905.16

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and last traded at GBX 5,803 ($75.82), with a volume of 144942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,789 ($75.63).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Agricole cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £41.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,666.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.