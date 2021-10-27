Redmile Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,257,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,022,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,202. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

