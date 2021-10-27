Redmile Group LLC Sells 140,922 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,922 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 3.09% of Immatics worth $22,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

IMTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,802. The company has a market cap of $842.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

