Redmile Group LLC Trims Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $45,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,010. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $209.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

