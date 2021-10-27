Redmile Group LLC Trims Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. LivaNova makes up 1.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $93,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.25. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

