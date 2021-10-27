Refinable 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.73 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $24.57 million and $2.73 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00071944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00096717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.48 or 0.99625538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.89 or 0.06743891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.