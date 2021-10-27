Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.58

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.58 and traded as high as $150.84. Regal Beloit shares last traded at $150.25, with a volume of 753,936 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $6.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $49,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after acquiring an additional 313,311 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 10,663.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at $28,718,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.