Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Given Coverage Pending Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their coverage pending rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RGL. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.70. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £453.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.91%.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

