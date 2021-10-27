Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 834,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

